Cincinnati Zoo 'devastated' by the death of Kimba the giraffe

(CNN) The Cincinnati Zoo lost one of their special animal friends Sunday.

Twelve-year-old Kimba the giraffe died after complications from a procedure to fix his hooves, the zoo said

"Zoo staff, and especially the giraffe care team, are devastated," Michelle Curley, spokeswoman for the Cincinnati Zoo, told CNN.

The Zoo Volunteer Observer (ZVO) team was monitoring the giraffe barn when they saw Kimba fall to the ground after 1 a.m. Sunday.

Kimba was dealing with mobility issues when he was given a hoof trim Tuesday.

