Two yachts were just destroyed in a fire. They were worth over $20 million

(CNN) Over $20 million worth of property went up in flames early Saturday in Florida, where two multimillion-dollar yachts were destroyed in a fire.

More than 60 firefighters and three fire boats battled the blaze at Universal Marine Center docks in Fort Lauderdale, working to prevent the fire from spreading to other yachts nearby.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue reported that nobody was injured.

Officials believe the blaze began on a 160-foot yacht named Lohengrin and spread to a neighboring 100-foot yacht named Reflections.

The estimated loss from the fire is more than $20 million, said Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue.

