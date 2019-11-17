A bald eagle was shot in Oregon. Officials are offering a reward for information leading to its killer

(CNN) A $2,500 reward is being offered for help identifying whoever shot and killed a protected bald eagle in Oregon earlier this month.

After receiving a tip, Oregon State Police found the bird in Lower Cow Creek in Douglas County in southwest Oregon. Now state police are asking for anyone with any information about the shooter to contact them, according to a state police Facebook post

The US Fish and Wildlife Service is offering the reward for information that could lead to the criminal conviction of anyone involved in the shooting.

The dead bird was found by troopers from the Oregon State Police's fish and wildlife division on November 7. The police posted a photo of the bird lying face down in the creek.

An examination by the troopers and staffers from wildlife rehabilitation group Umpqua Wildlife Rescue determined the eagle was shot. Investigators believe it had been killed one to two days before its death was reported.

Read More