(CNN) Iran's Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazil has said security forces will take action against those protesting against a nationwide increase in gas prices if the "vandalism" continues, according to state-run Press TV.

Protests erupted in several cities across the country Friday following Thursday's announcement by Iran's National Oil Company (NIOPDC) of at least a 50% increase in gas prices.

In the province of Sirjan at least one person has been killed, the region's government has said.

Videos published by official Iranian media show protesters blocking main roads and causing traffic jams.

But journalists in Iran and international news agencies report the situation is much worse, citing clashes between protesters and riot police, damage to public property, and tires and garbage burning on the ground. Gunshots were also heard.

