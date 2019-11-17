(CNN) The man from Madeira is at it again.

Soccer showman Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 99th goal for Portugal as the defending champions qualified for the UEFA Euro 2020 finals.

The Portugal captain poked the ball over the line in the dramatic closing stages of the match to seal a 2-0 win over Luxembourg -- and put him on the brink of becoming only the second man in history to net 100 international goals.

Midfielder Bruno Fernandes had hit home Bernando Silva's long ball against the run of play to open the scoring.

The 34-year-old Ronaldo has scored his 99 goals in 164 appearances for Portugal, adding to his standing as Europe's top international goal-scorer. Only Iran's Ali Daei has scored more goals in world football with 109 -- a landmark now surely in sight for Ronaldo.

