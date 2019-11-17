Sri Lanka chooses new President in first election since deadly bombings

(CNN) Sri Lanka's former defense secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa has been elected as the country's new President, winning 52.2% of the vote, according to the chairman of Sri Lanka's Election Commission.

A record 35 candidates competed to replace outgoing President Maithripala Sirisena, whose term was marred by the Easter bombings and a failed attempt to remove Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe from office.

Rajapaksa's main rival Sajith Premadasa secured 41.99% of the vote, and has conceded.

It is my privilege to honour the people's decision and congratulate Mr. Gotabaya Rajapaksa on his election. I am grateful to our citizens who voted for me. I am humbled that you placed your faith in me. Your support has been a fountain of strength throughout my political career. pic.twitter.com/CGYy1NCth2 — Sajith Premadasa (@sajithpremadasa) November 17, 2019

This is Sri Lanka's first election since the deadly terror attacks in April, when a series of bombs ripped through churches and hotels in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday, killing at least 290 people and injuring hundreds.

It was under Gotabaya's elder brother, Mahinda Rajapaksa, that the Tamil Tigers were crushed, while Gotabaya served as his defense minister and oversaw the operation that ended the civil war in the country.

