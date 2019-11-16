2 people shot as gunfire breaks out at a high school football game in New Jersey

(CNN) Gunfire broke out at a high school football game in New Jersey on Friday night, sending terrified fans diving under bleachers and leaving at least two people hospitalized.

Both victims suffered serious injuries, Pleasantville Police Chief Sean Riggin said. One is a "young juvenile" and the other is a young male, he said.

"Coach was telling us get down but we didn't want to get down. We wanted to get somewhere safe inside the school, so we all ran up here, ran through the fence and then went through here."

Video from WPVI-TV shows football players and attendees scrambling after shots rang out. People could be seen hopping fences, diving under bleachers and lying down on the field as the chaos unfolded.

Riggin said there were several police officers and administrators at the game but did not give additional details about the circumstances of the shooting.

Camden Schools tweeted they were aware of the shooting.

"We are able to confirm that no Camden High students were injured or otherwise harmed during the incident," the district's tweet read.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to those affected in the Pleasantville and Camden communities," the tweet read.

Police are coordinating with the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, said Matthew Hartman, spokesman for Pleasantville police.

The Newark office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives tweeted its agents were responding.

CNN Philadelphia affiliate KYW showed aerial footage of police at the stadium.

