A teen with cancer dreamed of becoming a model. Macy's and Make-A-Wish made his dream come true

(CNN) When Hank Cazier, a 19-year-old student from Idaho, was diagnosed with a cancerous brain tumor, he wasn't sure he'd live long enough to realize his dream of becoming a model.

Since his diagnosis in 2015, he's had 31 rounds of radiation, intensive chemotherapy treatments and brain surgery. After losing nearly all his motor abilities following the surgery, Cazier has been in physical, occupational and speech therapy, which he has been attending almost every day for five years.

The physical and emotional stress had turned his life upside down, and he was struggling to find anything worth looking forward to.

That's when Make-A-Wish Idaho and Macy's teamed up to make his dream come true.

"He hoped that through his wish [of becoming a model] he would be able to overcome his self-doubt and become more confident in his abilities," Macy's spokesperson Sheikina Liverpool told CNN.

