Kanye West is performing at Joel Osteen's megachurch on Sunday. People are scalping tickets for $250

(CNN) A small army of armchair entrepreneurs have taken to Craigslist and Twitter offering tickets to see Kanye West perform at Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church on Sunday for as much as $250 each.

Lakewood Church offered the tickets for free through Ticketmaster on Saturday.

General admission tickets were posted on Ticketmaster on Saturday morning for free on behalf of the Houston church and were fully distributed within seven minutes, Don Iloff, spokesman for Lakewood, told CNN

Since then, images of digital ticket offers have appeared on other sites for the 8 p.m. ET " Sunday Service " performance in Houston. The performance is "sold out," Iloff said.

"This is something that happens with digital tickets. This is an issue we've been dealing with for years and years," Iloff said regarding the scalping of tickets. "It's our Easter services on steroids. Kanye has an audience in and outside of the Christian world."

The resale fervor also struck Twitter, where people are offering between $50 and $250 for a ticket. It is unclear whether the tickets are legitimate as online ticket scams run rampant.