Kanye West performs a gospel remix of Destiny's Child's 'Say My Name' at Joel Osteen's megachurch

(CNN) It was a packed house at Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church on Sunday as Kanye West performed his Sunday Service.

The service began 40 minutes late as thousands waited to be seated at the Houston church.

Aside from performing classics like "Jesus Walks" and songs from his ninth studio album, "Jesus Is King," West also performed gospel remixes to classic R&B ballads. Two notable songs West's choir remixed were SWV's " Weak " and Destiny's Child's " Say My Name ," which was changed to "Call His Name."

West also gave a shoutout to Rodney Reed , a Texas inmate facing death row whose execution was blocked Friday.

"One time for Rodney Reed and his family," West said during a rendition of his song "Father God."

