The great holiday decorations debate

(CNN) It's a debate as old as the holidays themselves. When, exactly, do you deck the halls? After all, there are two months from Halloween to New Year's; a whole entire holiday -- hi, Thanksgiving -- in between; and myriad ways to mistime your holiday decorating mission.

Some people go whole hog as soon as the pumpkins rot. Others, well, they're a little bit more conservative with their cheer.

Two CNN writers on these opposite ends of the holiday spectrum hash it out.