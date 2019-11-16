Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa dislocates hip, will miss remainder of season

(CNN) Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa dislocated his hip Saturday and will miss the remainder of the season, according to a statement from the team's surgeon.

Tagovailoa's injury took place during the second quarter of Alabama's game against Mississippi State. As he was scrambling to throw the ball away, he was tackled by two Mississippi State defenders. The quarterback didn't get up once the play was over and was grabbing his hip while writhing in pain. He was ultimately carted off the field.

"He is undergoing further testing to determine the best course of treatment. He is expected to make a full recovery but will miss the remainder of the season," said Dr. Lyle Cain, Alabama's orthopedic surgeon.

Alabama defeated Mississippi State 38-7.

Tagovailoa tweeted late Saturday thanking fans for their support.

