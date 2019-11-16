A 9-year-old is collecting bottles to cover surgical costs for kids with cleft palates

(CNN) Abigail Moen, 9, didn't know what a cleft lip or cleft palate was until she watched a commercial that brought tears to her eyes.

"I was sad," the fourth-grader from Eastchester, New York, told CNN. "I said, 'Daddy, can we do something? I want to help those kids.'"

The commercial detailed the hardships kids born with the facial deformity deal with --- difficulties eating, talking and even smiling.

"We found the cost of operations and the blankets and the teddy bears," Abigail explained.

The organization profiled in the commercial, Operation Smile, offers free surgical care for kids with cleft lips and cleft palates, including speech therapy and nutritional education.

Read More