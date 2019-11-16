Two injured after fire engulfs student flats in England

(CNN) Two people have been injured after a fire engulfed student accommodation in Bolton, in northern England.

Around 200 firefighters tackled the fire at the six-storey building, known as The Cube, at about 8.30 p.m. local time Friday.

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said in a statement that two people were treated by paramedics at the scene, with one of the injured rescued by crews using an aerial platform.

👨‍🚒👩‍🚒Crews are using aerial appliances to fight the fire from above pic.twitter.com/5ek18pGs3n — Greater Manchester Fire & Rescue Service (@manchesterfire) November 16, 2019

A number of crews remained at the scene to tackle the last pockets of fire, the fire service said in a statement on Saturday morning.

One eyewitness described the fire as "crawling up the cladding like it was nothing."

