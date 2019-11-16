Two injured after fire engulfs student flats in England

(CNN)Two people have been injured after a fire engulfed student accommodation in Bolton, in northern England.
Around 200 firefighters tackled the fire at the six-storey building, known as The Cube, at about 8.30 p.m. local time Friday.
Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said in a statement that two people were treated by paramedics at the scene, with one of the injured rescued by crews using an aerial platform.
A number of crews remained at the scene to tackle the last pockets of fire, the fire service said in a statement on Saturday morning.
One eyewitness described the fire as "crawling up the cladding like it was nothing."
"The fire kept getting more intense, climbing up and to the right because the wind was blowing so hard," Ace Love told the PA news agency.
"We could see it bubbling from the outside and then being engulfed from the outside," she said.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson thanked emergency services for their "brave response" to the fire in a statement on Twitter.
Assistant chief Fire Officer Dave Keelan, from Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service, ruled out any link to the Grenfell Tower fire, PA Media reported.
"We are going to continue to be here throughout the day and working very closely with the building owner to move this forward in the coming days," said Keelan, speaking at the scene.
"One thing I would like to just confirm, and allay any fears, is this cladding on this building was not the same cladding that was on Grenfell," he added.
The London tower block fire in June 2017, which spread throughout the building due to flammable cladding on its exterior, claimed the lives of 72 people.