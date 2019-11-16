Car bomb kills 15, injures 50 in northern Syria

(CNN) Fifteen people were killed and at least 50 others injured after a car bomb exploded Saturday in al-Bab, northern Syria, a rescue group has said.

The district of al-Bab is part of a territory controlled by the Syrian National Army, an umbrella group for armed Syrian opposition factions.

The town is part of the zone guaranteed by Turkey's Euphrates Shield operation since 2016.

"According to hospitals in al-Bab and our count, 15 [were] killed. 12 bodies [have been] identified by name and three other bodies still not identified as a result of being charred and mutated," Hassan Abu Salah, director of the volunteer rescue group Syrian Civil Defense, also known as the White Helmets told CNN. At least 50 people were injured in the incident, Salah said.

"At the location of the explosion, the Syrian Civil Defense workers removed body parts and collected them in bags and were handed to hospitals," Salah said.

