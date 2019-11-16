(CNN) It may have taken more than 100 years but Finland has finally qualified for its first major soccer tournament.

The Finnish men's team will head to the UEFA Euro 2020 finals next summer after beating Liechtenstein 3-0 at home in Helsinki to finish second, behind Italy, in Group J.

Since the inception of its football federation in 1907, Finland has tried and failed to reach either the World Cup or European Championships -- but on Friday night the breakthrough came at last.

Speaking to reporters after his side's epic achievement, head coach Markku Kanerva thanked everyone who had helped contribute to "our wonderful journey and the fulfillment of this generational dream."

He added: "There was pressure and the expectations were high. The players endured them well and I am extremely proud of the team."

