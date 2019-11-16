Crude oil spilled during transfer of 5 million gallons of oil in Washington state

(CNN) The Washington Department of Ecology said Saturday that a crude oil spill in Fidalgo Bay is "almost cleaned up."

"There were no impacts to the shoreline or wildlife," department spokeswoman Cheryl Ann Bishop said in an email.

The spill happened Friday night when a Crowley Maritime barge was transferring 5 million gallons of oil to the Shell Puget Sound Refinery. The agency tweeted earlier Saturday that it and the US Coast Guard were responding.

It's not clear how much oil spilled, but the Department of Ecology reported the crude oil sheen on the water covered an area approximately 225 feet by 30 feet.

A state law that requires deploying a boom before an oil transfer over water was "in part" the reason why damage was limited and the clean-up so quick, Bishop said.

