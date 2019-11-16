Crude oil spilled during transfer of 5 million gallons of oil in Washington state

(CNN) The Washington Department of Ecology tweeted that the agency -- along with the US Coast Guard -- is responding to a crude oil spill in Fidalgo Bay at the Shell Puget Sound Refinery.

The spill happened Friday night when a Crowley Maritime barge was transferring 5 million gallons of oil to the refinery.

It's not clear how much oil spilled, but the Department of Ecology reports the crude oil sheen on the water covers an area approximately 225 feet by 30 feet.

A containment boom is in place and "responders are actively working to recover the spilled material," Shell Puget Sound Refinery said in a news release posted on its website.