The Leonid meteor shower peaks this weekend

(CNN) In the early morning hours on Monday, the Leonid meteor shower will send shooting stars across the sky. Look up on Saturday and Sunday night as well to spot bright meteors with trains streaming behind them.

But the meteors may be harder to see because of the bright moon in the Waning Gibbous phase just after this week's full moon.

The diminutive Comet Tempel-Tuttle will cross Earth's orbit, creating a vaporizing shower of debris in the atmosphere. The comet takes 33 years to complete one orbit of the sun.

Typically, there are between 10 and 15 meteors per hour. Check online to see when it will be visible in your part of the world.

The meteor shower gets its name from the constellation Leo, the Lion, as the meteors will be coming from the stars that make up the lion's mane. But you don't need to look in the direction of the constellation, because the meteors will appear all across the sky.

