250mph electric hypercar has 'fastest acceleration in the world'

The Aspark Owl boasts the fastest acceleration of any car in the world, according to its Japanese manufacturers Aspark.

The Owl is said to be capable of reaching 60mph in just 1.69 seconds.



The final version received its "world premiere" at the Dubai Motor Show between November 12-16.

This outpaces rival electric supercars such as Rimac's Concept Two, which can reach 60mph in 1.85 seconds.

Tesla's Roadster can reach the same mark in 1.9 seconds.

The Owl's listed top speed is almost 250mph, placing it among the fastest road-legal cars in the world.



Aspark President Masanori Yoshida says the company will attempt to set a world-record lap time with the Owl on the Nurburgring racetrack in Germany by March 2020.

The Aspark Owl is also the first Japanese-made, fully-electric, top-tier supercar, according to the manufacturers.



The Lithium-ion battery can call on 2,012 brake horsepower (bhp).

Aspark say they wanted a "feminine" aesthetic to complement the high-performance specifications.



At just 99 centimeters in height the Owl will be among the lowest vehicles on the road.