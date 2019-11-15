250mph electric hypercar has 'fastest acceleration in the world'

(CNN)The "fastest accelerating car in the world" was unveiled at the Dubai Motor Show this week.
The fully-electric Aspark Owl is capable of reaching 60mph in just 1.69 seconds, according to Japanese manufacturers Aspark.
This outstrips electric, high-spec rivals such as Rimac's Concept Two and Tesla's Roadster, which take 1.85 seconds and 1.9 seconds respectively to hit the same mark.
The Owl was first revealed as a prototype in 2017 but the final version received its "world premiere" at the prestigious car show in Dubai.