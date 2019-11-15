Breaking News

250mph electric hypercar has 'fastest acceleration in the world'

Kieron Monks, CNN

Updated 5:49 AM ET, Fri November 15, 2019

The Aspark Owl boasts the fastest acceleration of any car in the world, according to its Japanese manufacturers Aspark.
The Aspark Owl boasts the fastest acceleration of any car in the world, according to its Japanese manufacturers Aspark.
The Owl is said to be capable of reaching 60mph in just 1.69 seconds.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;The final version received its &quot;world premiere&quot; at the Dubai Motor Show between November 12-16.
The Owl is said to be capable of reaching 60mph in just 1.69 seconds.

The final version received its "world premiere" at the Dubai Motor Show between November 12-16.
This outpaces rival electric supercars such as Rimac&#39;s Concept Two, which can reach 60mph in 1.85 seconds.
This outpaces rival electric supercars such as Rimac's Concept Two, which can reach 60mph in 1.85 seconds.
Tesla&#39;s Roadster can reach the same mark in 1.9 seconds.
Tesla's Roadster can reach the same mark in 1.9 seconds.
The Owl&#39;s listed top speed is almost 250mph, placing it among the fastest road-legal cars in the world. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Aspark President Masanori Yoshida says the company will attempt to set a world-record lap time with the Owl on the Nurburgring racetrack in Germany by March 2020.
The Owl's listed top speed is almost 250mph, placing it among the fastest road-legal cars in the world.

Aspark President Masanori Yoshida says the company will attempt to set a world-record lap time with the Owl on the Nurburgring racetrack in Germany by March 2020.
The Aspark Owl is also the first Japanese-made, fully-electric, top-tier supercar, according to the manufacturers. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;The Lithium-ion battery can call on 2,012 brake horsepower (bhp).
The Aspark Owl is also the first Japanese-made, fully-electric, top-tier supercar, according to the manufacturers.

The Lithium-ion battery can call on 2,012 brake horsepower (bhp).
Aspark say they wanted a &quot;feminine&quot; aesthetic to complement the high-performance specifications. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;At just 99 centimeters in height the Owl will be among the lowest vehicles on the road.
Aspark say they wanted a "feminine" aesthetic to complement the high-performance specifications.

At just 99 centimeters in height the Owl will be among the lowest vehicles on the road.
Just 50 of the vehicles have been manufactured and each has a list price of 2.9 million Euros ($3.19m).
Just 50 of the vehicles have been manufactured and each has a list price of 2.9 million Euros ($3.19m).
(CNN)The "fastest accelerating car in the world" was unveiled at the Dubai Motor Show this week.

The fully-electric Aspark Owl is capable of reaching 60mph in just 1.69 seconds, according to Japanese manufacturers Aspark.
This outstrips electric, high-spec rivals such as Rimac's Concept Two and Tesla's Roadster, which take 1.85 seconds and 1.9 seconds respectively to hit the same mark.
The Owl was first revealed as a prototype in 2017 but the final version received its "world premiere" at the prestigious car show in Dubai.
    Beyond record-breaking acceleration, Aspark also claims this is the first Japanese-made, fully-electric, top-tier supercar.
