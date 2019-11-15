There's a place in the US where its been over 80 degrees since March

(CNN) As most of the US is starting to see the end of a chilling Arctic Blast, one Florida city's summer weather is just now coming to an end.

As of Friday, Key West has had 233 consecutive days of high temperatures 80 degrees or above -- the longest streak of temperatures above 80 degrees in Key West's records dating back to 1872, says the US National Weather Service (NWS).

The last time the daily high was below 80 degrees was on March 27 when the high only reached 78 degrees -- which, let's be honest, is still pretty warm.

Before this year, the NWS says, the previous longest streak was 225 consecutive days in 1965.

The streak won't last much longer

