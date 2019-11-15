These are the text messages one mom received from her daughter during the Saugus shooting

(CNN)

On Thursday morning, Cari Small Wright sat in a grocery store parking lot not knowing whether her daughter would live or die.

"I held up in the Albertsons parking lot with other parents who were as scared as I was," she told CNN on Friday.

Her daughter Shaya, a student at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, California, sent her a text message at 7:39 a.m., letting her know there was an active shooter in the school.

"These messages were how I found out and my heart sank," Wright said. "Shortly after, the school texted."

A 16-year-old gunman had opened fire with a .45-caliber pistol, unleashing 16 seconds of terror in the school's quad. He shot five students, before shooting himself as well.

