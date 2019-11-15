Breaking News

These are the text messages one mom received from her daughter during the Saugus shooting

By Allen Kim, Alisha Ebrahimji and Ryan Prior, CNN

Updated 10:03 PM ET, Fri November 15, 2019

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Cari Small Wright (left) is pictured with her daughters Shaya (center) and Ayla, who were at Saugus High School when a shooter began firing at students on Thursday morning.
Cari Small Wright (left) is pictured with her daughters Shaya (center) and Ayla, who were at Saugus High School when a shooter began firing at students on Thursday morning.

(CNN)

On Thursday morning, Cari Small Wright sat in a grocery store parking lot not knowing whether her daughter would live or die.
"I held up in the Albertsons parking lot with other parents who were as scared as I was," she told CNN on Friday.
Her daughter Shaya, a student at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, California, sent her a text message at 7:39 a.m., letting her know there was an active shooter in the school.
    "These messages were how I found out and my heart sank," Wright said. "Shortly after, the school texted."
    A 16-year-old gunman had opened fire with a .45-caliber pistol, unleashing 16 seconds of terror in the school's quad. He shot five students, before shooting himself as well.
    Read More
    Shaya was unscathed, staying hunkered down in the school's music library. Her sister, Ayla, also survived the shooting, telling the Los Angeles Times she saw a wounded student being tended to in the choir room.
    But others waiting with Wright in the Albertsons parking lot would receive worse news.
    "Some of those parents knew the children who were lost," she said.
    Wright reunited with her daughter just after 11 a.m., when Shaya was among the last groups of students released.
      She has provided her text conversation with her daughter to CNN.
      "When I think of the messages I cry," Wright said.
      • Hey mom i don't know whats going on here at school but i love you and im so thankful for everything youve done for me. i love you so much
      • everyone is saying theres a shooter on campus i dont know whats going on but i love you and dad so much
      •  
        I love you baby
      •  
        Stay safe
      • we're all crowded in the music library
      •  
        Is Ayla with you
      • im not sure they just told us to crowd in here
      • we're safe now i think. we're with police and their gonna escort us i think