(CNN) The Cleveland Browns' 21-7 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers came with a little unannounced action Thursday night.

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett ripped the helmet off Steelers' quarterback Mason Rudolph and clocked him in the head with it, sparking a brawl that descended into chaos as players from both sides spilled onto the field.

"I thought it was pretty cowardly," Rudolph said during a news conference after the game. "I'm not going to back down from any bully."

Quarterback Mason Rudolph of the Pittsburgh Steelers fights with defensive end Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns.

For his part, Garrett told reporters he made a mistake. "I lost my cool," he said.

The chaos erupted in the final 14 seconds of the game, according to Bleacher Report.

