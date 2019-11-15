3 Indiana judges suspended after a night of drinking turned into a White Castle brawl

(CNN) Three Indiana judges have been suspended without pay for their involvement in an intoxicated fight outside a White Castle, according to court documents.

An opinion from the Indiana Supreme Court ruled that the three judges -- Andrew Adams of the Clark Circuit Court 1, Bradley B. Jacobs of the Clark Circuit Court 2 and Sabrina R. Bell of the Crawford Circuit Court -- engaged in judicial misconduct by participating in the brawl in the restaurant's parking lot in Downtown Indianapolis.

"I wholeheartedly apologize for my behavior that evening that has embarrassed the Indiana Supreme Court, my fellow judges and all the members of my chosen profession. I cannot offer any excuses for the events of that evening nor do I attempt to offer any excuses for those choices," Jacobs said in a statement read by his attorney to reporters.

An attorney for Adams declined to comment to CNN on the case. In a statement to local media, Adams apologized to his family and community, acknowledging that he had "failed to behave in a manner that my position requires," the Indianapolis Star reported . "I am fully aware of the embarrassment I have brought to the Indiana Judiciary, my family and specifically my community. There is not a minute in the day that I don't think about the significant repercussions my actions have caused. I take full responsibility for my actions as they neither met my expectations or the expectations placed upon me as a judicial office," the Star quoted Adams as saying in his statement.

CNN has reached out to Bell for comment.

