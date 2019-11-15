(CNN) They have taken place across the country. From Georgia to California. At elementary, middle and high schools. On college and university campuses.

In 46 weeks this year, there have been 44 school shootings. That's nearly an average of one school shooting a week.

Of those, 32 of them were at facilities serving Kindergarten through 12th grade.

Since there is no single definition for what qualifies as a school shooting, CNN set the following parameters:

The shooting must involve at least one person being shot (not including the shooter).

The shooting must occur on school property, which includes but is not limited to buildings, athletic fields, parking lots, stadiums and buses.

We included accidental discharge of a firearm as long as the first two parameters are met, except in instances where the sole shooter is law enforcement or a security officer.

We included injuries sustained from BB guns, since the Consumer Product Safety Commission has identified them as potentially lethal.

November 14

Santa Clarita, California