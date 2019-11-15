A date with this stud just doubled in price to $192,000

(CNN) There's alpha males and then there's super studs. This stallion has so much X factor a date with him has doubled in price.

Star race horse Kingman now commands a hefty $192,000 a time for breeders looking to mate their mares, twice as much as his debut fee after a prolific start to stud life.

In his racing career, Kingman won a host of big titles including the Irish 2000 Guineas as well as being the world's top-rated three-year-old colt in 2014.

But after winning just under $1 million on the track, it is his potential as a stallion which has prompted his Banstead Manor Stud owner Juddmonte to slap the bumper price tag on his conjugal services.

Kingman's first crop bred 2019 French Classic winner Persian King as well as impressive Royal Ascot champion Calyx, plus a number of other high-profile winners.

Read More