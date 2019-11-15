A date with this stud just doubled in price to $192,000

(CNN)There's alpha males and then there's super studs. This stallion has so much X factor a date with him has doubled in price.
Star race horse Kingman now commands a hefty $192,000 a time for breeders looking to mate their mares, twice as much as his debut fee after a prolific start to stud life.
In his racing career, Kingman won a host of big titles including the Irish 2000 Guineas as well as being the world's top-rated three-year-old colt in 2014.
But after winning just under $1 million on the track, it is his potential as a stallion which has prompted his Banstead Manor Stud owner Juddmonte to slap the bumper price tag on his conjugal services.
Kingman's first crop bred 2019 French Classic winner Persian King as well as impressive Royal Ascot champion Calyx, plus a number of other high-profile winners.
But if the cost of a brief liaison appears steep, consider that at the recent Tattersalls yearling sales, progeny from Kingman averaged more than $400,000 for 59 sold, including colts sold for $2.8 million and $2.2 million.
"In 2019 the only sire in Europe to have had more three-year-old stakes winners than Kingman was Galileo," said a Juddmonte statement, referring to the legendary stallion whose stud fee is undisclosed but reported to be as much as $700,000, making him the most expensive sire in the world.