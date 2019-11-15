Breaking News

A date with this stud just doubled in price to $192,000

By Rob Hodgetts, CNN

Updated 5:38 AM ET, Fri November 15, 2019

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Jockey James Doyle riding Kingman to win the St James&#39;s Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot in 2014.
Jockey James Doyle riding Kingman to win the St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot in 2014.

(CNN)There's alpha males and then there's super studs. This stallion has so much X factor a date with him has doubled in price.

Star race horse Kingman now commands a hefty $192,000 a time for breeders looking to mate their mares, twice as much as his debut fee after a prolific start to stud life.
In his racing career, Kingman won a host of big titles including the Irish 2000 Guineas as well as being the world's top-rated three-year-old colt in 2014.
Why the best racehorses go for tens of millions
Why the best racehorses go for tens of millions
But after winning just under $1 million on the track, it is his potential as a stallion which has prompted his Banstead Manor Stud owner Juddmonte to slap the bumper price tag on his conjugal services.
    Kingman's first crop bred 2019 French Classic winner Persian King as well as impressive Royal Ascot champion Calyx, plus a number of other high-profile winners.
    Read More
    But if the cost of a brief liaison appears steep, consider that at the recent Tattersalls yearling sales, progeny from Kingman averaged more than $400,000 for 59 sold, including colts sold for $2.8 million and $2.2 million.
    "In 2019 the only sire in Europe to have had more three-year-old stakes winners than Kingman was Galileo," said a Juddmonte statement, referring to the legendary stallion whose stud fee is undisclosed but reported to be as much as $700,000, making him the most expensive sire in the world.
    READ: Dubai ruler spends more than $4 million on single horse
    Boasting the world&#39;s first five-star trackside hotel, restaurants and a museum, Dubai&#39;s Meydan Racecourse is a first-class racing destination.
    Photos: 10 of the most picturesque racecourses
    Meydan Racecourse, DubaiBoasting the world's first five-star trackside hotel, restaurants and a museum, Dubai's Meydan Racecourse is a first-class racing destination.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 10
    St. Moritz is known for world-class skiing, glitz, glamor and...horse racing? The venue for the White Turf event, held three days a year, isn&#39;t your typical racecourse. Instead, it&#39;s held on a frozen lake.
    Photos: 10 of the most picturesque racecourses
    St. Moritz, SwitzerlandSt. Moritz is known for world-class skiing, glitz, glamor and...horse racing? The venue for the White Turf event, held three days a year, isn't your typical racecourse. Instead, it's held on a frozen lake.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 10
    Flemington is Australia&#39;s oldest metropolitan racecourse and home to the famous Melbourne Cup. The revamped venue was first used in 1840 when the town of Melbourne was just five years old.
    Photos: 10 of the most picturesque racecourses
    Flemington Racecourse, AustraliaFlemington is Australia's oldest metropolitan racecourse and home to the famous Melbourne Cup. The revamped venue was first used in 1840 when the town of Melbourne was just five years old.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 10
    Simply put, there is no racecourse in the world quite like the Piazza del Campo in Italy. Its origins date back to medieval times when jockeys rode buffalo. The piazza is packed with spectators with racing around the outside.
    Photos: 10 of the most picturesque racecourses
    Piazza del Campo, ItalySimply put, there is no racecourse in the world quite like the Piazza del Campo in Italy. Its origins date back to medieval times when jockeys rode buffalo. The piazza is packed with spectators with racing around the outside.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 10
    Happy Valley Racecourse was built in 1845 to provide horse racing for expat Britons living in Hong Kong. It&#39;s surrounded by giant apartments and skyscrapers -- giving visitors an unusually beautiful scenic view.