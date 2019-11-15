When Ted Koppel's wife was given a few years left to live, the couple dedicated themselves to fighting COPD

(CNN) In 2001, a doctor diagnosed Grace Anne Dorney Koppel with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, telling her she had just three to five years left to live.

She and her husband, long-time "Nightline" anchor Ted Koppel, held each other in bed that night and sobbed.

pulmonary rehabilitation, as nearly two-thirds of patients report positive outcomes from the treatment, according to She was given a prescription for a treatment calledpulmonary rehabilitation, as nearly two-thirds of patients report positive outcomes from the treatment, according to one study . But her doctor told her to write out her advance directives in case her death came suddenly.

"If someone in a white coat asks you that, it will slap your soul," she said. "I was not ready for that. I guess none of us are."

As lung damage increases, a gradual onset of COPD can often go unnoticed for years. By the time she visited a doctor, Dorney Koppel, a lawyer, was struggling to breathe every day and couldn't manage to walk more than a few dozen y