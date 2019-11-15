When Ted Koppel's wife was given a few years left to live, the couple dedicated themselves to fighting COPD
Updated 6:57 AM ET, Fri November 15, 2019
(CNN)In 2001, a doctor diagnosed Grace Anne Dorney Koppel with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, telling her she had just three to five years left to live.
She and her husband, long-time "Nightline" anchor Ted Koppel, held each other in bed that night and sobbed.
She was given a prescription for a treatment called pulmonary rehabilitation, as nearly two-thirds of patients report positive outcomes from the treatment, according to one study. But her doctor told her to write out her advance directives in case her death came suddenly.
"If someone in a white coat asks you that, it will slap your soul," she said. "I was not ready for that. I guess none of us are."
As lung damage increases, a gradual onset of COPD can often go unnoticed for years. By the time she visited a doctor, Dorney Koppel, a lawyer, was struggling to breathe every day and couldn't manage to walk more than a few dozen y