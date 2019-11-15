9 top-rated Amazon products that make understanding the TSA liquids rule easy

Travel is stressful enough without getting pulled aside by security for forgetting about the shampoo in your carry-on. To avoid having to toss entire bottles of perfectly good toiletries into the trash outside security, get familiar with the TSA liquids rule.

The TSA liquids rule — also known as the 3-1-1 rule — is actually quite simple: All carry-on liquids must be in containers that are 3.4 ounces (100 milliliters) or smaller, and these containers must all fit into a single quart-sized, resealable bag. Note that each container itself must be no larger than 3.4 ounces, or it will need to go into your checked luggage — regardless of how much liquid is actually inside.

Does toothpaste count? The TSA treats all aerosols, gels, creams and pastes as liquids. That means that things like toothpaste, hairspray, shave gel, lip gloss and even peanut butter are all subject to the 3-1-1 rule.

Is the TSA liquids rule different for international flights? Basically, no; if you're flying to or from the United States, your carry-on luggage must follow the 3-1-1 rule. The only exception is for items purchased at airport duty-free shops within 48 hours of your flight (with a receipt to prove it). These must also be packed in a transparent, secure, tamper-evident bag by the retailer. If not, they'll need to go into your checked baggage after you land and clear customs, before continuing on any connecting flights within the US.

What about medications? Medications, breast milk and baby formula/food are exempt from the 3-1-1 rule — just be sure to bring proper medical documentation. These items don't need to be in a zip-lock bag either, but should still be clearly labeled, declared, and ready to be screened separately from the rest of your belongings. Per TSA procedures, you're also allowed "ice packs, freezer packs, gel packs, and other accessories ... in a frozen or partially-frozen state to keep medically necessary items cool." Again, these should be clearly labeled, as they'll still need to go through the screening process.

Now that you know the rules, shop the top-rated flight-friendly packing products on Amazon to make your next trip through the security line easier than ever. (And because portable chargers can be just as confusing as liquids when it comes to figuring out what's allowed onboard, we've also created a whole guide about TSA-friendly battery packs here.)

