Save on Pokèmon Sword and Shield, plus a Nintendo Switch Lite bundle

It's "Pokèmon Sword" and "Pokèmon Shield" launch day, and to celebrate, eBay has discounted both games. "Sword" and "Shield" cost $59.99 each, but eBay is offering physical copies for just $49.99. That's a $10 savings, plus free shipping.

There's nothing better than getting a deal on a new title. You can continue becoming a trainer and even explore familiar regions mixed with new ones, such as Galar. I played this thoroughly enjoyable title several weeks ago and experienced how it fits with the larger Pokemon universe. You'll train and eventually face bigger and bigger bosses, plus you can pick from one of three new partners: Sobble, Grookey or Scorbunny.

"Sword" and "Shield" are supported on Switch and Switch Lite.

And if you need a console, eBay has discounted a turquoise Nintendo Switch Lite with either "Sword" or "Shield" for $239.99. It's unusual to see discounts on the Switch Lite, let alone a console and a new title.

You'll need to act fast. These deals are only available today and while supplies last.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.