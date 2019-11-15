The best-selling colognes at Sephora: Tom Ford, Versace, Dior and more

Story highlights These are the best-selling and best-smelling colognes at Sephora

Top-rated picks include scents from Tom Ford, Versace, Dior and more

Picking a signature cologne can be tricky. Often formulated with notes like cedar, amber, green apple and sensual vanilla, pick a good one and with just one spritz you can be instantly transported anywhere from the energizing shower of your dreams to a cozy night next to a fireplace to a beachside vacation.

Though all those options might sound tempting, it can be difficult to figure out the exact scent worthy of becoming your everyday fragrance, or a signature scent worthy of the guy in your life.

Luckily, our team is here to help: We went through the entire Sephora catalog to find the best-selling — and smelling — colognes that have a rating over four stars. With picks from Chanel, Armani and Versace, you really can't go wrong with any of the options below.

Chanel: Bleu De Chanel Eau de Parfum

A clean, woody fragrance, Chanel Bleu De Chanel Eau de Parfum ($95-$155; sephora.com) boasts a 4.9 star rating for a reason: The citrus and amber notes complement one another perfectly, while the cedar wood adds an element of punch. "The scent is fresh, clean, not too strong and most importantly, IT LASTS the whole day," writes one reviewer. So, if you're looking for an everyday fragrance you can get a ton of use out of, consider this one. Even though it isn't the cheapest, it'll last forever.

Maison Margiela: 'Replica' By The Fireplace

If the weather recently has you imagining warm days by the fire, Maison Margiela 'Replica' By The Fireplace ($126; sephora.com) needs to be on your dressing table ASAP. With notes of vanilla, chestnut and clove, it's a woody, sweet scent. Designed to be comforting yet sensual, it's the ultimate cold weather fragrance—and over 30,000 reviewers agree.

Giorgio Armani Beauty: Acqua Di Gio Pour Homme

You wouldn't think of rosemary as an ideal cologne ingredient, but Giorgio Armani Beauty Acqua Di Gio Pour Homme ($70-$150; sephora.com) is an aquatic-inspired option that's super fresh and clean. An Allure Best of Beauty winner to boot, Acqua Di Gio is ideal for the man who doesn't want an overpowering, woody fragrance.

Dior: Sauvage Eau de Toilette

One of the most distinctive colognes on the market, Dior Sauvage Eau de Toilette ($77-$145; sephora.com) contains hints of ambroxan, Sichuan pepper and reggio bergamot — making it perfect for the man who wants to stand out from the crowd.

"To create Sauvage, I used man as my starting point. A strong and unmistakable masculinity," says Dior perfumer François Demachy. "Like the image of a man who transcends time and fashion." It's different, but in the best way.

Tom Ford: Tobacco Vanille

With ginger, tobacco and cocoa, Tom Ford Tobacco Vanille ($150-$615; sephora.com) is the ultimate sweet and spicy scent for the person who just can't pick between the two.

"Tobacco Vanille is opulent, warm, and iconic," says Tom Ford about his favorite fragrance. With over 10,000 "loves" on Sephora.com, it seems the high price tag hasn't deterred consumers from trying it out, either. "I can smell it on my skin for hours, which is exactly what I wanted and expected from a luxury fragrance," writes one reviewer. Well worth the cost, to be sure.

Versace: Eros

Named after the ancient Greek god of love, Versace Eros ($70-$88; sephora.com) uses mint leaves, lemon zest and green apple to bring about a fruity, cheerful vibe — no woody scents in sight.

If you're looking for an energizing scent to give you a pick-me-up through a long work day, this is absolutely the option to choose. "It's masculine without being overly musky, and as other reviewers have noted, something about it just sets it apart," writes on reviewer. "It's fresh, yet a bit sweet, and manly, but not overpowering."

Fresh: Cannabis Santal

Don't let the name fool you: Fresh Cannabis Santal ($50-$90; sephora.com) doesn't smell like marijuana!

Instead, this affordable option boasts notes of kumquat, plum, vanilla and musk to create a sultry, yet fruity scent. It's a warm option that reminds us of cozy blankets and delicious hot chocolate that's ideal for fall.

Paco Rabanne: 1 Million Eau de Toilette

If the bright gold bottle doesn't lure you in, the scent most definitely will: Paco Rabanne 1 Million Eau de Toilette ($70-$118; sephora.com) boasts notes of rose, musk, cinnamon, peppermint, patchouli and white wood, among many others.

This leads to a multi-layered fragrance that starts off with citrus top notes, spicy middle notes, and woody base notes — everything you need in one fragrance.

Versace: Dylan Blue

Using fig leaves to give it a unique edge, Versace Dylan Blue ($30-$118; sephora.com) is a cult favorite, with over 4.8 stars on Sephora.

Other fun additions include violet and black pepper, which gives a sultry touch to an otherwise modern fragrance. Described by one reviewer as "clean, masculine, sexy and not too sweet or powdery," it's a great option for those looking for something that's a bit outside the box.

Yves Saint Laurent: La Nuit De L'Homme

Designed as an experiment in contrasts, Yves Saint Laurent La Nuit De L'Homme ($58-$92; sephora.com) uses cardamom, cinnamon and cedarwood to create a spicy scent that has hints of woody accents. A true seductive fragrance in every sense of the word, it's the one scent to try for a special date.

Note: The prices above reflect the listed retailer's price on the date this article was published.