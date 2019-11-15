Settle in with these weekend reads

(CNN)People Magazine revealed its choice for Sexiest Man Alive. Facebook executives want to revolutionize how money is spent. Grab a cup of coffee and settle in. Here's what you might have missed during a busy news week.
Traditional grocery stores in America are having a hard time, but Wegmans and H-E-B are keeping a cult-like appeal by mastering their local markets.
We were on board the world's longest passenger flight from London to Sydney. Here's what happened.
Every 15 minutes, someone in the United States dies of a superbug, according to a new report from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
David Marcus and his team partnered with an independent organization to revolutionize how people use their money.
Over the next three weeks, CNN contributors will explore the new landscape of a polarized America and examine ways to get beyond it.
People editor Dan Wakeford tells CNN how the magazine makes a decision on one of its most controversial issues, the Sexiest Man Alive.