Settle in with these weekend reads

By Alexis Grace and Ali Velez Alderfer, CNN

Updated 12:59 PM ET, Fri November 15, 2019

(CNN)People Magazine revealed its choice for Sexiest Man Alive. Facebook executives want to revolutionize how money is spent. Grab a cup of coffee and settle in. Here's what you might have missed during a busy news week.

How regional chains survived Amazon's onslaught

Traditional grocery stores in America are having a hard time, but Wegmans and H-E-B are keeping a cult-like appeal by mastering their local markets.

19 hours: This flight broke a world record

    We were on board the world's longest passenger flight from London to Sydney. Here's what happened.
    Anyone can catch a superbug anywhere

    Every 15 minutes, someone in the United States dies of a superbug, according to a new report from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

    A Facebook executive wants you to trust him with your money

    David Marcus and his team partnered with an independent organization to revolutionize how people use their money.

    Opinion: Welcome to the Fractured States of America

    Fractures states main story 1
    Over the next three weeks, CNN contributors will explore the new landscape of a polarized America and examine ways to get beyond it.

      People Magazine: Keeping the secret

      People editor Dan Wakeford tells CNN how the magazine makes a decision on one of its most controversial issues, the Sexiest Man Alive.