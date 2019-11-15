(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN Friday:
-- President Trump tweeted an attack on former US ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch while she was testifying as part of the impeachment inquiry.
-- Longtime Trump associate Roger Stone was found guilty on all counts in a case that revealed details about the 2016 Trump campaign and his contacts with Wikileaks.
-- CNN Exclusive: Billionaire Leon Cooperman escalated an ongoing feud with Elizabeth Warren by calling her a "superficial, nasty hater."
-- A post office worker was given three life sentences after raping and murdering a South African student. Women in South Africa don't think it's enough.
-- Three off-duty officers dropped off their children at school and returned seconds later after gunfire erupted. They quickly gave first aid and saved lives after the shooting left two dead.
-- Taylor Swift claimed she cannot perform her past songs at an upcoming music awards show due to an ongoing dispute with her music label.
-- Google is targeting women in its new gaming service, Stadia. Here's how they plan to do it.
-- The NFL suspended Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett indefinitely for swinging a helmet at an opponent.