(CNN) Here's what you might have missed on CNN Friday:

-- President Trump tweeted an attack on former US ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch while she was testifying as part of the impeachment inquiry.

-- Longtime Trump associate Roger Stone was found guilty on all counts in a case that revealed details about the 2016 Trump campaign and his contacts with Wikileaks.

-- CNN Exclusive: Billionaire Leon Cooperman escalated an ongoing feud with Elizabeth Warren by calling her a "superficial, nasty hater."

-- A post office worker was given three life sentences after raping and murdering a South African student. Women in South Africa don't think it's enough.