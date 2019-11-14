Democracy is being tested around the world

(CNN) This was originally published as the November 15 edition of CNN's Meanwhile in America, the daily email about US politics for global readers. Sign up here to receive it every weekday morning.

Who gets power and how much of it should they have? A great debate is unfolding across the globe over the meaning of democracy, as protesters, press and opposition politicians take their leaders to task.

The US impeachment fight is the latest skirmish in a two-and-a-half century long dispute over the nature and scope of a President's authority -- in this case over whether it was an abuse of power for Donald Trump to demand personal favors in Ukraine. In Israel too, questions are rising about the breadth of executive power, as cynics wonder if PM Benjamin Netanyahu could have timed his clash with Islamic Jihad in Gaza to make it more difficult for rival Benny Gantz to form a government.

Read More