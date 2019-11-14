The new John Lewis holiday ad will set your heart on fire

(CNN) We don't usually think of dragons as holiday-oriented creatures, but don't worry about that. The new John Lewis ad is here to change your perception.

The British retailer's holiday ads have become a must-watch feature to mark the season since 2007. This year , the company joined up with Waitrose, a British supermarket chain, to take a fantasy approach.

The star of the ad is Edgar, an excitable dragon, who is friends with a little girl named Ava. A cover of REO Speedwagon's "Can't Fight This Feeling," sung by Bastille's lead singer Dan Smith, establishes the mood with the first note.

Unfortunately for Edgar, he lives in a cold village that gets a fair amount of snow and ice. It's hard to control his fire.

The dragon ends up melting an ice skating rink, as dragons do, and burns down a tree. But he still finds a way to warm up our hearts. His friend saves the day, and at the end, Edgar uses his fiery powers to toast a holiday dinner.

