The week in 29 photos

US diplomats Bill Taylor, left, and George Kent are sworn in before testifying to the House Intelligence Committee on Wednesday. November 13. It was the first public hearing related to the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. Taylor is the top US diplomat in Ukraine. Kent is the deputy assistant secretary at the State Department's Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs.Jim Lo Scalzo/Getty Images
Students are comforted after a deadly shooting Thursday, November 14, at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, California. A male student opened fire on classmates, fatally wounding a 16-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva told reporters. Three other female students — two 14-year-olds and a 15-year-old — were wounded.Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP
The planet Mercury resembles a tiny black dot as it makes a rare pass between Earth and the sun on Monday, November 11. The Mercury transit, as it's called, occurs only 13 times in 100 years, according to NASA.Julio Cortez/AP
A woman crosses a flooded St. Mark's Square after an exceptionally high tide inundated Venice, Italy, on Tuesday, November 12. The flooding is Venice's worst in 50 years.Marco Bertorello/AFP/Getty Images
A supporter of former Bolivian President Evo Morales scuffles with police in La Paz, Bolivia, on Wednesday, November 13. Bolivia has been rocked by political unrest and mass protests since electoral irregularities were reported in October. Morales and his political party were accused of rigging the vote, a charge he denies. Morales resigned from his post Sunday after nearly 14 years in power. He claims he is the victim of a coup orchestrated by right-wing politicians and the country's armed forces.Natacha Pisarenko/AP
U2 frontman Bono performs in Brisbane, Australia, on Tuesday, November 12.Chris Hyde/Getty Images
Snow falls at Chicago's O'Hare Airport on Monday, November 11. A blast of Arctic air swept the eastern two-thirds of the United States this week, causing millions of people to bundle up much earlier than usual.Daryl Van Schouwen/AP
People in Le Baron, Mexico, attend a funeral for Christina Marie Langford on Saturday, November 9. She was one of the nine people who were killed when a three-car caravan was ambushed south of the US-Mexico border on November 4. Officials and family members say they believe drug cartels carried out the attack, though there's a question of which cartel did so. It is also not yet clear whether the attackers targeted the group or whether it was a case of mistaken identity.Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images
Oleg Sokolov, a prominent Russian historian, listens to his lawyer during a court appearance in St. Petersburg, Russia, on Monday, November 11. Sokolov, 63, is the suspect in the death of one of his former students, Anastasia Yeshchenko. Sokolov was pulled out of St. Petersburg's Moika River over the weekend. A backpack he was carrying contained a pair of severed arms and a nonlethal handgun. In court on Monday, Sokolov told the judge, "I repent deeply," according to local media news outlet fontanka.ru. He was sent to Kresty, a pre-trial detention center, for two months.Anatoly Maltsev/EPA
A man tries to extinguish a Christmas tree that protesters set on fire at a mall in Hong Kong on Tuesday, November 12. Anti-government protests have been taking place in Hong Kong since early June.Thomas Peter/Reuters
A child stands with police officers as they pay their respects to Jorge Del Rio, a detective from Dayton, Ohio, on Tuesday, November 12. Del Rio was fatally shot while serving a search warrant earlier this month.Lisa Powell/Dayton Daily News/AP
Trails of smoke are seen from Gaza as rockets are fired toward Israel on Thursday, November 14. There has been cross-border fighting this week between Israel's military and Gaza's second largest militant group, Islamic Jihad.Suhaib Salem/Reuters
US President Donald Trump walks to his limousine at an air base in Marietta, Georgia, on Friday, November 8. He was in Georgia to attend a campaign fundraiser and roll out the Black Voices for Trump coalition.Erin Schaff/The New York Times/Redux
Thick smoke rises behind Sharnie Moren and her 18-month-old daughter, Charlotte, near Nana Glen, Australia, on Tuesday, November 12. Devastating bushfires have ripped across the states of Queensland and New South Wales in the past month, destroying hundreds of homes and causing tens of millions of dollars in damage.Dan Peled/AAP Image/Reuters
Workers do maintenance on an animatronic dinosaur in Zigong, China, on Wednesday, November 13.Lintao Zhang/Getty Images
Singer Tina Turner, center, takes a bow with actors Daniel J. Watts and Adrienne Warren at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre in New York on Thursday, November 7. It was the opening night of "Tina - The Tina Turner Musical." Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Former Bolivian President Evo Morales waves after arriving in Mexico City on Tuesday, November 12. Mexico granted asylum to Morales, who was in power for 14 years but resigned under mounting pressure.Eduardo Verdugo/AP
Firefighters work at the site of a car bomb blast in Qamishli, Syria, on Monday, November 11. Three car bombs went off in the city on Monday, killing several people.Baderkhan Ahmad/AP
Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang arrives at the State House in Concord, New Hampshire, on Friday, November 8. He was officially filing to be in the state's primary.Sarah Rice/The New York Times/Redux
Talk-show host Jimmy Fallon and actress Kristen Bell teamed up to sing 17 Disney classics as part of a "Tonight Show" segment on Tuesday, November 12.Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/Getty Images
This aerial photo shows flooding in Fishlake, England, on Wednesday, November 13. Parts of northern England were hit with a month's worth of rain in 24 hours, triggering the United Kingdom's Environment Agency to issue more than 70 flood warnings.Richard McCarthy/PA Images/Getty Images
Hindu devotees sit together on the floor of a temple in Dhaka, Bangladesh, to observe the fasting festival of Rakher Upobash on Tuesday, November 12. Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters
Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg waves from a catamaran as it departs Hampton, Virginia, on Wednesday, November 13. She was hitching a ride so that she could attend an environmental summit in Madrid.Rob Ostermaier/The Virginian Pilot/AP
Recipients of DACA, the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, leave the US Supreme Court together after the court heard oral arguments about the program on Tuesday, November 12. The Trump administration is trying to terminate DACA, which protects hundreds of thousands of undocumented immigrants who came to the United States as children.Jacquelyn Martin/AP
Tree leaves are covered in frost in Marktoberdorf, Germany, on Monday, November 11.Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa/AP
Brittani Smith protests the scheduled execution of Rodney Reed during a demonstration in Bastrop, Texas, on Wednesday, November 13. Reed was sentenced to death more than 20 years ago for the rape and murder of 19-year-old Stacey Stites. But Reed and attorneys with the Innocence Project say they have evidence that exonerates him.Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman/AP
A taxi passenger looks out of a window while passing through New York's Times Square on Monday, November 11.