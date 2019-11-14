After Parkland, Saugus High students walked out to protest school shootings. Today, their school was the target

(CNN) A gunman opened fire at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita Thursday morning. It's a reality many students there had been fighting to end.

"It's very easy to look at today's politics and make quick judgments," Saugus High student Lèan Aguilar said in April 2018. "What isn't easy is having a one-on-one conversation with one another, and engaging in this town hall."

Former California Rep. Katie Hill, a Saugus High School alumnus, told CNN that students at the school interned for her campaign. Many of them feared the day a school shooting would strike their campus.

"It's almost like the students I have worked with over the course of the campaign knew it was going to be coming," she said. "It was only a matter of time."

Santa Clarita was voted one of the safest places to raise children

More than 2,480 students attend the school, located around 40 miles from downtown Los Angeles, according to the California Department of Education . It's one of the largest high schools in a district of 24,400 students.

Hannah de Caussin told CNN she was surprised a shooting happened in their Saugus neighborhood.

"This is a safe area and we are all shocked," she said.

She said her daughter and her four friends are staying in her home for safety. Her home is close to the school, so she's keeping it open for students running away.

"I have a handful of kids here, safe, waiting for more info. The school sent a text not to go to school today," she said.



This is a developing story. More to come