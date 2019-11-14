Two racist graffiti incidents reported in one week at Syracuse University

(CNN) Two incidents of racist graffiti were reported in a matter of one week at Syracuse University in New York, and both are now under investigation, according to a university spokeswoman.

The first incident, reported November 7, featured graffiti derogatory toward the African American and Asian communities. It was found on the fourth and sixth floors of Day Hall, a residence hall for mostly freshman and sophomore students, according to Sara Scalese, the senior associate vice president for communications at Syracuse University.

The second incident, reported Wednesday, featured graffiti derogatory toward the Asian community and was found in a bathroom stall in the physics building.

Scalese did not say whether investigators believe the two incidents are related.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued a statement Monday, after the first incident, directing the State Police Hate Crimes Task Force and the state division of human rights to assist in an investigation.

