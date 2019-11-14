(CNN) A California man and a business entity called Future Income Payments LLC (FIP) have been charged in connection with a Ponzi scheme that took advantage of military veterans and other pension holders desperate for money, federal authorities said.

CNN has reached out to Kohn's public defender for comment. Kohn was arraigned Wednesday before a US magistrate judge in Greenville, South Carolina, according to the release.

The pensioners made monthly payments to FIP in exchange for a lump sum payment or loan, on which the adjusted annual percentage rate often exceeded 100%, the news release said.

According to the release, FIP then solicited investors to purchase "structured cash flows," at a rate of return between 6.5% and 8%, which were the pensioners' monthly pension payments.

