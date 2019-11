10 suspects in four states defrauded women in a romance scam and laundered the money, feds say

(CNN) Ten people in Oklahoma, New York, California and Texas have been charged with conspiring to launder money that they obtained in a romance scam targeting women nationwide, federal officials say.

Of the people charged, five were arrested in Norman, Oklahoma, one in Brooklyn, New York, and one in Long Beach, California. Three of the suspects remain at large.

The suspects -- most of them Nigerian -- would start an online relationship with women and tell them they were US citizens working overseas, according to a federal indictment released Wednesday by the US District Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma. They targeted women on dating websites and social media platforms, and created dating profiles using fake names, locations and images, the indictment says.

The victims were from different areas , including Seminole, Florida; Centerville, Ohio; and Pryor, Oklahoma. They were defrauded a total of nearly $1.1 million, including one who sent cash and goods worth $546,000.

"The co-conspirators would and did build rapport with romance scam victims using a variety of means and facilities of interstate communication, including but not limited to email, text message, WhatsApp and Google Hangouts," the indictment alleges.

