Missing 5-year-old Florida girl was last seen by her former neighbor in May, affidavit says

(CNN) Taylor Rose Williams, the subject of an Amber Alert this month after disappearing from her Florida home, was last seen by a neighbor in May -- almost six months before her mother reported her missing -- according to a court affidavit.

A former neighbor of Taylor and her mother told investigators that he last saw them together at the Jacksonville apartment complex where they lived on May 21, according to an affidavit for arrest warrant filed in Duval County.

The neighbor, identified only by his initials, said he had seen Taylor wandering the apartment complex alone -- always in pajamas and carrying a doll -- on multiple occasions, the affidavit said.

The first time the neighbor saw Taylor alone outside was in mid-April. He asked her, "Hey, sweetie, what are you doing?"

Read More