Walmart displays #ElPasoStrong banner as store reopens to cheers

(CNN) The Cielo Vista Walmart in El Paso, Texas reopened Thursday, almost three months after 22 people were killed in a mass shooting there.

A banner that read #ELPASOSTRONG was unveiled and an American flag raised at the reopening ceremony.

Employees and residents cheered before heading into the store.

"It's the least I can do to show up here," customer Jordan Flores told CNN affiliate KFOX

To show his support for the community, Flores waited in the parking lot for hours before the store opened.

Read More