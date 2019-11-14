4 of 9 USC deaths this semester are suspected overdoses. The school is warning students about opioid use

(CNN) The University of Southern California has sent students another letter addressing the high number of student deaths this semester, this time warning them about the dangers of opioid abuse -- and the risks that some recreational drugs may be tainted.

Nine USC students have died since the start of the semester -- an unusually high number that moved officials to send two letters addressing students' concerns in four days, including the latest on Tuesday.

Four are believed to have died of overdoses of drugs and/or alcohol, USC public safety Assistant Chief David Carlisle told CNN.

The county coroner hasn't issued official causes in those cases because toxicology tests are pending, Carlisle said.

Tuesday's letter did not break down the causes, or even mention that drugs were suspected in some of the deaths. But it did say: "We need you to be aware of the dangers posed by drug use."

