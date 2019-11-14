Breaking News

Bank teller charged in home invasion of a customer who'd made a large withdrawal, authorities say

By Ralph Ellis and Rebekah Riess, CNN

Updated 7:10 PM ET, Thu November 14, 2019

Nathan Michael Newell was charged with home invasion and other offenses.
(CNN)A bank teller has been charged in connection with a home invasion at the residence of a customer who'd made a large withdrawal of money, authorities in Maryland said.

A 78-year-old man told investigators he answered his door around 8:30 p.m. Monday and an unknown male forced his way inside, the Harford County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. The intruder assaulted the man until a relative, a 57-year-old woman, intervened, the sheriff's office said.
The suspect ran upstairs and the woman called police from a nearby home. When sheriff's deputies arrived, the intruder had fled and was not found during a neighborhood search with the K-9 unit,