Bank teller charged in home invasion of a customer who'd made a large withdrawal, authorities say

(CNN) A bank teller has been charged in connection with a home invasion at the residence of a customer who'd made a large withdrawal of money, authorities in Maryland said.

A 78-year-old man told investigators he answered his door around 8:30 p.m. Monday and an unknown male forced his way inside, the Harford County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. The intruder assaulted the man until a relative, a 57-year-old woman, intervened, the sheriff's office said.

The suspect ran upstairs and the woman called police from a nearby home. When sheriff's deputies arrived, the intruder had fled and was not found during a neighborhood search with the K-9 unit, the sheriff's office said.

"As the investigation continued, it was determined one of the victims had removed a large amount of money from the bank," the news release said. "Detectives gained information identifying a teller at the bank as the suspect."

Nathan Michael Newell, 19, of Bel Air, was arrested Wednesday at the bank, the sheriff's office said.

