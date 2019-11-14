Bob and Mike Bryan to retire after 2020 US Open

(CNN)Bob and Mike Bryan, the most decorated doubles partnership in tennis history, will retire at the end of next season.
The 41-year-old twins, who have amassed a record 118 titles including 16 grand slams, will call time on a glittering 21-year career at their home US Open in September 2020.
"Mentally, physically, we wanted to get together, reflect on our career, and then make a big decision," Mike told the Tennis Channel. "We wanted to see if we wanted to keep going and we decided that 2020 at the Open, we're going to shut it down. So, one more season and we're excited for it."
Bob added: "It has truly been a magical ride. However, we want to end this great ride while we're healthy and we can still compete for titles. We've been on tour for 21 seasons, more than half our life.
"Tennis is in our blood. A part of us it feels like is dying. But we're really clear about this decision. It's going to be great to have a finish line."
The pair began their professional careers at the 1995 US Open, beginning more than two decades of relentless success in which they have also won the Davis Cup, Olympic gold and bronze and spent 438 weeks at the top of the doubles rankings.
Bob had hip resurfacing surgery in 2018, the same career-saving operation undergone by Britain's Andy Murray, and the brothers said it played a part in their decision.
"We want to go out together," Mike said. "It's great that he came back on his own terms and now we can finish this thing. We really want to play hard next year, give it our best shot to finish strong, but also to play with the love and the passion that we had when we turned pro."