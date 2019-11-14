Germany moves to criminalize upskirting in major victory for campaigners

(CNN) Germany's government has passed a bill that would criminalize upskirting, the abusive practice where someone takes unsolicited pictures or video under another person's clothing.

Global outrage has mounted against the act and campaigners have been instrumental in passing legislation against upskirting in multiple countries.

"Taking photographs of a woman under her skirt or neckline is degrading and unjustifiable abuse of her personal space," German Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht said in a statement. "Often, these photos are shared in chat groups or even distributed commercially."

The draft law, which says taking and distributing images "of the genitals, the buttocks, the female breast" that was otherwise covered by clothes or a towel will be a criminal offense. It will now need parliamentary approval before it becomes law.

The bill also bans the taking and distribution "of an image that displays a deceased person in a roughly offensive manner," making it punishable by up to two years in prison.

